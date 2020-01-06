Advanced search

Children to perform molly dance on Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints

PUBLISHED: 18:37 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 06 January 2020

Children to perform molly dance on Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints. Molly dancers are pictured on the bridge at Welney last year. Picture: HERITAGE ALIVE

Children to perform molly dance on Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints. Molly dancers are pictured on the bridge at Welney last year. Picture: HERITAGE ALIVE

Archant

Around 60 children from two schools in a village near Wisbech will mark the tradition of Plough Monday by performing a molly dance.

Tilney All Saints School and Anthony Curton have been granted a heritage fund grant to revive some of the village's history and traditions.

The project is called 'Sharing The Plough' and will see children perform the dance next Monday (January 13).

The first Monday after the twelve night would be a focus in most East Anglian villages.

It is the day that farm workers were supposed to return to work after Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed that farm workers would go around their village with a plough, perform a dance and or song at people's houses and expect to be paid in food, drink or money.

It is said that if the residents of the house were not forthcoming then ploughboys would drag the plough across their front garden, or plough up the front doorstep.

Pupils from the two schools will follow a plough from the school to the church where it will be blessed.

The children will dance and sing one of the songs that would have been sung on the day.

The dancing will be performed to music collected in the village by Vaughan Williams, whose visit will feature in other parts of the project.

The procession starts at 10.30am and the service in the church, which will also include the lighting of plough lights at 11am.

For further information contact Alice Williams at awilliams@tilneyallsaints.com or Gordon Phillips at ourworld.festivals@gmail.com or by ringing 07878000175.

Most Read

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Driver found slumped behind steering wheel almost four times legal limit for alcohol

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in Wisbech St Mary has been arrested. Picture Twitter/FenCops.

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Drink driver on provisional licence who crashed his car into a house was stopped twice over the limit in March

Drink driver Gigel Matei, 32, who had crashed his car into a house and was more than twice the legal limit in March has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Driver found slumped behind steering wheel almost four times legal limit for alcohol

A motorist who was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in Wisbech St Mary has been arrested. Picture Twitter/FenCops.

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Drink driver on provisional licence who crashed his car into a house was stopped twice over the limit in March

Drink driver Gigel Matei, 32, who had crashed his car into a house and was more than twice the legal limit in March has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Children to perform molly dance on Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints

Children to perform molly dance on Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints. Molly dancers are pictured on the bridge at Welney last year. Picture: HERITAGE ALIVE

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Dig deep on the hunt for real dinosaur relics at Wisbech Museum event

Dig deep on the hunt for real dinosaur relics at Wisbech Museum event. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists