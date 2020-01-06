Children to perform molly dance on Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints

Around 60 children from two schools in a village near Wisbech will mark the tradition of Plough Monday by performing a molly dance.

Tilney All Saints School and Anthony Curton have been granted a heritage fund grant to revive some of the village's history and traditions.

The project is called 'Sharing The Plough' and will see children perform the dance next Monday (January 13).

The first Monday after the twelve night would be a focus in most East Anglian villages.

It is the day that farm workers were supposed to return to work after Christmas.

It is believed that farm workers would go around their village with a plough, perform a dance and or song at people's houses and expect to be paid in food, drink or money.

It is said that if the residents of the house were not forthcoming then ploughboys would drag the plough across their front garden, or plough up the front doorstep.

Pupils from the two schools will follow a plough from the school to the church where it will be blessed.

The children will dance and sing one of the songs that would have been sung on the day.

The dancing will be performed to music collected in the village by Vaughan Williams, whose visit will feature in other parts of the project.

The procession starts at 10.30am and the service in the church, which will also include the lighting of plough lights at 11am.

For further information contact Alice Williams at awilliams@tilneyallsaints.com or Gordon Phillips at ourworld.festivals@gmail.com or by ringing 07878000175.