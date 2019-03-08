Children learn how to stay safe online as part of Google programme

Tech-savvy children in Wisbech took part in an adventure game by Google to learn how to stay safe online.

Pupils at West Walton Primary and Walpole Highway Primary School were joined by experts from Google as part of their Be Internet Legends educational programme on October 29.

Children learnt about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies practising the skills learnt with the scheme.

They were also shown Interland - a fun-filled adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative.

Rosie Luff, public policy manager at Google UK, said: "We are delighted to visit West Walton Primary to help teach children about how to Be Internet Legends.

"By getting acquainted with what we believe are the five core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online."

The programme aims to keep seven to 11-year-olds safe, confident explorers of the online world through workshops and free training for teachers.