Pupils in Wisbech raised £302 for military charity Scotty's Little Soldiers by taking part in a Christmas Congo.

Wisbech Grammar School allowed children to wear their Christmas jumpers and enjoy a tasty lunch during the event on December 11.

"We are delighted to be supporting this very worthwhile charity again and this year," Kate Taylor, head of sixth form, said.

"Thank you to everyone who got into the festive spirit by wearing their Christmas jumpers and got into the spirit of fundraising too."

Prep and senior pupils paid £1 to wear their festive attire to school in aid of charity.

Scotty's Little Soldiers is a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people who have lost a parent whilst serving in the British Armed Forces.

The charity was inspired by the experience of army widow Nikki Scott following the death of her husband Cpl Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009.

