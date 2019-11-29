School children takeover as volunteers for the day at Wisbech Museum

Visitors to Wisbech Museum were welcomed by primary school children as part of a takeover day. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS Archant

Visitors to Wisbech Museum were welcomed by primary school children as part of a takeover day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 5 pupils from Nene and Ramnoth School worked behind the scenes helping complete conservation cleaning of local social history exhibits with museum volunteer Ian.

They also wrote labels for Egyptian artefacts and came up with designs for a new Egyptian display.

You may also want to watch:

Museum curator Robert Bell said: "We are delighted to have been able to take part in the Kids in Museums Takeover Day again.

"Year 5 were amazing and we thought there will be some wonderful museum curators of the future from this year group."

It was the second-year running that children took part in the scheme at the museum.

Class teacher, Louise Nederpel, said: "The children had a fantastic time at the museum.

"It was a wonderful chance for them to gain experience."