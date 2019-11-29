Advanced search

School children takeover as volunteers for the day at Wisbech Museum

PUBLISHED: 10:38 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 29 November 2019

Visitors to Wisbech Museum were welcomed by primary school children as part of a takeover day. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

Visitors to Wisbech Museum were welcomed by primary school children as part of a takeover day. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

Visitors to Wisbech Museum were welcomed by primary school children as part of a takeover day.

Year 5 pupils from Nene and Ramnoth School worked behind the scenes helping complete conservation cleaning of local social history exhibits with museum volunteer Ian.

They also wrote labels for Egyptian artefacts and came up with designs for a new Egyptian display.

Museum curator Robert Bell said: "We are delighted to have been able to take part in the Kids in Museums Takeover Day again.

"Year 5 were amazing and we thought there will be some wonderful museum curators of the future from this year group."

It was the second-year running that children took part in the scheme at the museum.

Class teacher, Louise Nederpel, said: "The children had a fantastic time at the museum.

"It was a wonderful chance for them to gain experience."

Ho ho NO! Santa wars in Wisbech as The Castle ‘upset’ the Lions by launching their own grotto during Christmas fayre at same time as theirs

Santa wars in Wisbech as Wisbech Castle launch a Christmas grotto on the same day as the Wisbech Lions. Picture: Supplied/Archant

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech thought to be murdered in 2015 could still be alive

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech Ricardas Puisys (inset) - who is believed to have been murdered four years ago - could still be alive and being exploited. Picture: Clare Butler/Cambs Cops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

