Sex offender, 22, back in the dock after repeatedly ignoring court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Convicted sex offender Andre Day, 22, from Wisbech, was jailed today for breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) just days after it was issued

But he walked free from Cambridge Crown Court today due to time being served while on remand.

Day, 22, of no fixed address, was made subject of the order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he repeatedly ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend.

A condition of Day’s SHPO, which was issued on January 13, prohibits him from living in the same household as any female under the age of 16 or being in any household where a female under the age of 16 is present, without the express approval of social services.

On January 21, Day was visited by officers from the north-based public protection unit (PPU) as part of a routine check on registered sex offenders who are managed by the team.

At the address, which Day had told police he would be living at, were family members including a two-month old baby girl; a breach of his SHPO.

After this he registered himself with police as having no fixed address, a requirement of him being on the sex offenders register and having no fixed address means he must re-notify police every seven days that he still has no registered address. Day failed to do this and was therefore again in breach of conditions imposed on him.

Today (Thursday) Day appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for breaching the conditions of a sexual harm prevention order and breaching the notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison but walked free from court due to time served on remand.

DS Paul Stimpson said: “From the point of his conviction Day was allocated to a member of my team to be monitored, meaning they would pay him unannounced visits, check he was not breaching any of his conditions and monitor his electronic devices.

“Just eight days after he was sentenced by a crown court judge for continually breaching court orders, he was found to be in breach of his latest conditions. If Day continues to breach the orders imposed on him, we will continue to put him before the courts.”

Day was first arrested last August after police were notified he had breached a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Previously concerns about the victim’s relationship with Day were raised with police and other support agencies by her parents, resulting in a child abduction warning notice (CAWN) being issued to Day in September 2017. The warning meant Day would be committing offences under the Child Abduction Act if he were to continue spending time with the victim, up until the day she turned 16.

Day, then of Stow Road, breached this notice, resulting in him being taken to court and issued with a restraining order to prevent him contacting the girl.

Since the issuing of the restraining order in February 2018, Day was arrested and charged for breaching it the following month. He was bailed by magistrates’, with various conditions including to live at an address in Somerset and not visit Cambridgeshire.

He again ignored these court orders and was in communication with the victim, which included messages of a sexual nature.

In June of last year (2019), Day was charged with harassment, by way of breaching a restraining order and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

On January 13 Day appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to a three-year community order, must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, and complete two programmes; a 60-day programme for sex offenders and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years, made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years and an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or her mother.