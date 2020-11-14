Burger entrepreneur Charlie Day delivers a great first day for enthusiastic customers

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET Archant

It was a moment to treasure for burger entrepreneur Charlie Day as he opened his new café/take away in Wisbech today (Saturday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET

He has been promising to open for some time and came close in September – but his landlord pulled the plug on his business on the eve of opening.

But Charlie decided to fight on and backed by a massive fan club on social media, opted to take away over the former Bygones café in Little Church Street.

That cafe has moved to bigger premises down the road but that did not prevent Bygones owner and town councillor Andy Maul from wishing Charlie good fortune.

In fact, both are friends and it was Cllr Maul who was on hand today to formally open Charlie’s business, that will, of course, operate as a take away and home delivery venture until lockdown ends.

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture WISBECH TWEET

The occasion was photographed by social media group Wisbech Tweet.

Charlies’s is already proving popular with the phone ringing constantly with take away or delivery orders.

“I am my own worst critic most of the time but I can genuinely say after nearly six months of craziness I am happy with what has been achieved,” said Charlie. You can order on 07525 037 877

Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture CHARLIE DAY Great first day for Charlie Day as he opens his new cafe/takeaway in Wisbech. It was opened by Cllr Andy Maul, who ironically used to run Bygones cafe from the same premises before expanding to a bigger cafe down the road. Picture CHARLIE DAY

You may also want to watch: