Cancer-free man, 23, completes 14-mile charity trek with B&Q colleagues and raises £1,400

PUBLISHED: 12:49 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 02 April 2020

Lee-Jay Scott of Wisbech (centre) lost one of his eyes to cancer and took on a 14-mile charity trek to raise funds for the organisation who helped him during treatment. Picture: Supplied/Family

A young cancer-free man from the Fens has completed a charity trek to raise funds for an organisation which helped him during treatment.

Lee-Jay Scott in central London for the charity walk. Picture: Supplied/FamilyLee-Jay Scott in central London for the charity walk. Picture: Supplied/Family

Lee-Jay Scott from Wisbech was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma last September, a rare form of cancer which he is now free from.

The 23-year-old B&Q employee was joined by his colleagues on a 14-mile walk from Moorefields Specialist Eye Hospital, where he was treated, to the London Eye.

Mr Scott and his team hoped to raise £1,000 for the hospital, but managed to smash his target and raised a total of £1,400.

Nicole, Lee-Jay’s sister who joined him on the walk, said: “We got lost so ended up walking 16 miles instead of 14 but we had a great day with lots of laughs.

“We raised £1,400 and beat our target of £1,000 for Moorefields Specialist Eye Hospital!”

‘Team B&Q’ had already raised more than £300 for the hospital’s charity online and were only looking to raise £700 on the London trek.

Mr Scott said: “Last September I was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma and was told I would have to have my eye removed.

“Moorfields hospital was my home during the worst time of my life and my work family was just as important as my actual family during this whole event.

“The reason I raised money for Moorefields is so people can continue to get amazing treatment from this hospital just like I did.

“They deserve all the funding we can get. I also did this to raise awareness on eye cancer as a whole and was excited to take part in the event with my work colleagues and my sister”.

