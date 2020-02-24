Cancer-free man, 23, to walk 14 miles to raise cash for charity which treated him during 'the worst time of my life'

Lee-Jay Scott (pictured) lost his eye to cancer and is taking on a 14-mile walk in London to raise charity cash. Picture: Supplied/Family Supplied/Family

A man who lost one of his eyes to cancer is taking on a 14-mile trek to raise cash for a charity which looked after him during "the worst time of my life".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Team B&Q will walk from Moorefields Eye Hospital to the London Eye. Picture: Supplied/Family Team B&Q will walk from Moorefields Eye Hospital to the London Eye. Picture: Supplied/Family

Lee-Jay Scott from Wisbech was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma last September, a rare form of cancer which he is now free from.

The 23-year-old B&Q employee will walk with his colleagues from the Moorefields Eye Hospital, where he was treated, to the London Eye.

'Team B&Q' have already raised more than £300 for the hospital's charity online and are looking to raise £1,000 in total.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Scott said: "Last September I was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma and was told I would have to have my eye removed.

"Moorfields hospital was my home during the worst time of my life and my work family was just as important as my actual family during this whole event.

"The reason I'm raising money for Moorefields is so people can continue to get amazing treatment from this hospital just like I did.

"They deserve all the funding we can get. I'm also doing this to raise awareness on eye cancer as a whole and I'm excited to take part in this event with my work colleagues and my sister".

To donate, visit: www.moorfieldseyetoeye.charitycheckout.co.uk/pf/TeamBandQ