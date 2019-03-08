Charity table top sale to raise money for animals in Wisbech

Pet owners and bargain hunters are invited to put their best paw forward to raise money at a table top sale in Wisbech.

The charity All Dogs Matter, which has a branch at Nordelph, has joined forces with Wisbech Cat Welfare to fill St Peter's Church Hall with stalls this Saturday (October 5).

Shoppers can snap up early Christmas gifts or browse the bric-a-brac and collectibles.

Also on sale will be plants, garden tools, jewellery, clothing and jumble sale items.

All proceeds will help stray and unwanted dogs and cats in the area.

Doors open 10am to 1pm and entry is free.

Organiser Dawn Sammons is pictured with All Dogs Matter representative Michelle Hurley and Digger the puppy who was rescued and rehomed after a road traffic accident.

Earlier this year Dawn was at the helm of a charity auction in Emneth that saw paintings, tools and trinkets go under the hammer from as little as £1.