Cambridgeshire charity employment project boosted thanks to funding

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 September 2020

YMCA Trinity Group received funding from the Wisbech Community Led Local Development Fund to help more than 50 young and vulnerable people through its access to employment project. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

YMCA Trinity Group received funding from the Wisbech Community Led Local Development Fund to help more than 50 young and vulnerable people through its access to employment project. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

A Cambridgeshire charity has received a generous donation to continue helping residents get into employment.

YMCA Trinity Group, which supports around 10,000 young and vulnerable people across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Suffolk, was awarded funding from the Wisbech Community Led Local Development Fund (CLLD Fund) to help more than 50 people through its access to employment project.

As part of the project, YMCA offers a one-to-one service while adhering to social distancing guidelines, and provides help with CVs, job searching, interview techniques and access to local job opportunities.

Jonathan Martin, chief executive of YMCA Trinity Group, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Wisbech CLLD Fund.

“Individuals who engage with the project will have a fantastic resource of support and opportunities to help them back into sustainable employment and provide positive life opportunities.”

To donate, volunteer or for more information on YMCA Trinity Group, visit https://ymcatrinitygroup.org.uk/.

