Outwell charity night to recognise female business owners and 'mumpreneurs'

PUBLISHED: 14:55 26 June 2019

Gary T will be headlining the bill at Outwell Village Hall's charity night. Picture: MALCOLM BAKER

Gary T will be headlining the bill at Outwell Village Hall's charity night. Picture: MALCOLM BAKER

Female business owners and 'mumpreneurs' will be celebrated at a charity night in Outwell next week.

A host of live entertainment is scheduled to lift the crowds, versatile Gary T headlining the event who is supported by the likes of The Singing Gardener and the Burlesque Chair Dance Company.

Numerous stalls promoting female business owners' products and services will also be available for people to browse, including Fenland Hair and Nails, 3D Ultimate Body Sculpting and BamBoogie.

This year, all funds will go towards two recipients: The Carers Trust and Elm C of E Primary School.

The event will be held at Outwell Village Hall (Wisbech Road, Outwell, PE14 8PF) on Friday, July 5 between 8pm-11.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, which also includes a welcome glass of prosecco, a welcome doughnut and one free entry into the raffle draw.

To buy tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-ladies-night-tickets-63178258873 or for more information, email fenlandweddings@gmail.com or call Malcolm Baker on 07702124808.

