DHL bosses at New Bridge Lane factory in Wisbech placed in the stocks and soaked with sponges in aid of road safety charity 'Brake'

Get in the stocks! Senior staff at DHL in Wisbech were sponged by employees in aid of road safety charity, Brake. Picture(s): Supplied / DHL Supplied / DHL

Bosses at one of Fenland's biggest factories were put in the stocks and soaked with flying sponges in aid of charity.

Senior staff at DHL on New Bridge Lane in Wisbech were hit with wet sponges in a bid to raise as much cash as they could for road safety charity, Brake.

A total of £388 was raised for the charity - which aims to stop the tragedy of road deaths and injuries in the UK - at the event on Friday, August 16.

Andrew Wilson, one of the organisers, said: "I wish to give special thanks to those who agreed to get soaked.

"I'd also like to thank the engineering department for putting together an idea I had and all the help from everyone on the day thank you all."

Pictures show production, operation and general manages climb into the stocks before receiving a soaking from keen employees.

Edita Leonova, employee, said: "I am happy and excited by the event soak the boss we have a lot of fun and laughs, I hope we can repeat this in the near future."

Penny Elliott, another employee, said: "An amazing way to raise money for a worthwhile charity; it was a fun event and I really enjoyed it.

"It was great to see everyone with smiles on their face even the wet ones."

