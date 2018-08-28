Pupils in Wisbech raise money for charity over Christmas period

More than £2000 has been raised by pupils, staff and friends of Wisbech Grammar School for charity.

A series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal.

Prep pupils organised a raffle, pupils, and staff donated money to wear Christmas jumpers and a collection was held at the end of the year carol service.

Pupils also raised £124 for Scotty’s Little Soldiers and donated money to St Peter and St Paul Church through a collection held at the service.

The Mirror Ball organised by Friends of Wisbech Grammar School also raised £650 for Meadowgate Academy Mini Bus Appeal.

A school spokesperson said: “We are very proud of everyone’s fundraising efforts and our chosen charities will certainly benefit from these donations.”