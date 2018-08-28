Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils in Wisbech raise money for charity over Christmas period

PUBLISHED: 15:55 21 December 2018

A series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

A series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Archant

More than £2000 has been raised by pupils, staff and friends of Wisbech Grammar School for charity.

A series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOLA series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

A series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal.

Prep pupils organised a raffle, pupils, and staff donated money to wear Christmas jumpers and a collection was held at the end of the year carol service.

Pupils also raised £124 for Scotty’s Little Soldiers and donated money to St Peter and St Paul Church through a collection held at the service.

The Mirror Ball organised by Friends of Wisbech Grammar School also raised £650 for Meadowgate Academy Mini Bus Appeal.

A school spokesperson said: “We are very proud of everyone’s fundraising efforts and our chosen charities will certainly benefit from these donations.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough died over the last five years, figures show

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Pupils in Wisbech raise money for charity over Christmas period

A series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists