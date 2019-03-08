Cash raised for Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in memory of late bowls club stalwart Les Howard

The cheque presentation for the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre. Left to right: Paul Bennett of CMB, Alison Strickle of the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre and John Fox of CMB. Picture: Supplied/CMB Bowls Club Supplied/CMB Bowls Club

More than £150 has been raised for a local day centre in the Fens in memory of CMB Bowls Club's Les Howard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Each year, Wisbech-based CMB Bowls Club holds a memorial match in memory of their former groundskeeper and chairman, Mr Howard.

All of the money raised at the match usually goes to the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre to help them deliver their much-needed services.

You may also want to watch:

Unfortunately this year's tournament was cancelled due to lack of entrants.

Luckily, Newton Bowls Club and CMB joined forces and both donated £50 each, with a further £55 raised at the club's finals day.

A total of £155 was handed over to Alison Strickle of the day centre on Wednesday, September 25.

This year's cancelled tournament was set to be the 18th annual match held in memory of Mr Howard.

It is hoped that this tournament can again be run in 2020 when CMB BC moves to March Town as 'Black Cat BC'.