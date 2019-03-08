'I was totally blown away by the support' - three day charity fundraiser and hair chop raises more than £500 for Fens hedgehog sanctuary

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE'S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOK Archant

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut.

Dedicated hedgehog carer Suzanne Lyons pledged to have her long, blonde hair chopped off if their fundraising target was met.

The 47-year-old has run Suzanne's Hedgehog Rescue for the last six years, taking in hundreds of the injured creatures.

The money raised will go towards recovering the shed where the hedgehogs stay during the winter, replacing the shading on the outdoor enclosure and getting a new CCTV system.

Suzanne explained: "Initially we were going to do a three day fundraiser at Baytree Garden Centre but we had to cancel due to not having enough carers at the sanctuary.

"So I set up the online fundraiser and I was totally blown away by the support I had.

"It was absolutely fantastic to raise just over £500 in three days.

"Ever since I had started the sanctuary I have had offers of help from people all over the world."

Suzanne's hair will go towards The Little Princess Trust that helps provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

And it's a cause close to Suzanne's heart, after she lost her hair to alopecia at the age of 21.

"I can't imagine how distressing it must be for young children to go through that," she said.

"I was more than ready to have my hair cut off into a shorter look now, so I was pleased to know that it was helping the Little Princess Trust as well as my hedgehog rescue."

Suzanne, who also works part-time, currently has 18 hedgehogs in her care and heavily relies on donations from the public to continue the work she does.

Nearly 600 hedgehogs that have recovered at the sanctuary in recent years have been released back into the wild.

"This time of year we see hedgehogs come with horrific injuries from pets or garden strimmers," Suzanne added.

"They are almost on the endangered list so we need to do all we can to protect them from getting hurt."

If anyone can help Suzanne with food, towels, collection boxes or donations in Wisbech, March and surrounding areas please get in touch with her on 07388095588 or search Suzanne's Hedgehog Rescue on Facebook.

