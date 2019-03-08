Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'I was totally blown away by the support' - three day charity fundraiser and hair chop raises more than £500 for Fens hedgehog sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 12:41 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 28 August 2019

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE’S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOK

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE'S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOK

Archant

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut.

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE’S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOKA three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE’S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOK

Dedicated hedgehog carer Suzanne Lyons pledged to have her long, blonde hair chopped off if their fundraising target was met.

The 47-year-old has run Suzanne's Hedgehog Rescue for the last six years, taking in hundreds of the injured creatures.

The money raised will go towards recovering the shed where the hedgehogs stay during the winter, replacing the shading on the outdoor enclosure and getting a new CCTV system.

Suzanne explained: "Initially we were going to do a three day fundraiser at Baytree Garden Centre but we had to cancel due to not having enough carers at the sanctuary.

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE’S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOKA three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE’S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOK

"So I set up the online fundraiser and I was totally blown away by the support I had.

"It was absolutely fantastic to raise just over £500 in three days.

"Ever since I had started the sanctuary I have had offers of help from people all over the world."

Suzanne's hair will go towards The Little Princess Trust that helps provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

And it's a cause close to Suzanne's heart, after she lost her hair to alopecia at the age of 21.

"I can't imagine how distressing it must be for young children to go through that," she said.

"I was more than ready to have my hair cut off into a shorter look now, so I was pleased to know that it was helping the Little Princess Trust as well as my hedgehog rescue."

Suzanne, who also works part-time, currently has 18 hedgehogs in her care and heavily relies on donations from the public to continue the work she does.

Nearly 600 hedgehogs that have recovered at the sanctuary in recent years have been released back into the wild.

"This time of year we see hedgehogs come with horrific injuries from pets or garden strimmers," Suzanne added.

"They are almost on the endangered list so we need to do all we can to protect them from getting hurt."

If anyone can help Suzanne with food, towels, collection boxes or donations in Wisbech, March and surrounding areas please get in touch with her on 07388095588 or search Suzanne's Hedgehog Rescue on Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Wisbech actor makes London debut in hard-hitting drama at Park Theatre

Actor Joseph Connolly from Wisbech is playing one of the leading roles in a four-star London play alongside a former EastEnders villain. Picture: WARHEADS

Police launch investigation after three arson attacks take place on Wisbech street over the sizzling Bank Holiday Weekend

An investigation has been launched following three arson attacks in Wisbech over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Photograph of car booters in Wisbech breaking the rules was taken in April not August - an apology

Sunday August 25, car boot sale Wisbech: Taken on a lovely summer day, this was the scene early on during the car boot sale in Wisbech. Those taking part have been reminded of the guidelines to ensure their goods for sale are placed on tables or something similiar. Picture; IAN CARTER

Egg thrown at police officers while dealing with a man in possession of drugs in Wisbech

An egg was thrown at police officers while dealing with a man who had drugs on him in Wisbech Park. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘Best ever’ GCSE results for Wisbech’s TBAP Octavia AP Academy

‘Best ever’ GCSE results for Wisbech’s TBAP Octavia AP Academy. Head Nick Morley with a top student. Picture: TBAP

Most Read

Wisbech actor makes London debut in hard-hitting drama at Park Theatre

Actor Joseph Connolly from Wisbech is playing one of the leading roles in a four-star London play alongside a former EastEnders villain. Picture: WARHEADS

Police launch investigation after three arson attacks take place on Wisbech street over the sizzling Bank Holiday Weekend

An investigation has been launched following three arson attacks in Wisbech over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Photograph of car booters in Wisbech breaking the rules was taken in April not August - an apology

Sunday August 25, car boot sale Wisbech: Taken on a lovely summer day, this was the scene early on during the car boot sale in Wisbech. Those taking part have been reminded of the guidelines to ensure their goods for sale are placed on tables or something similiar. Picture; IAN CARTER

Egg thrown at police officers while dealing with a man in possession of drugs in Wisbech

An egg was thrown at police officers while dealing with a man who had drugs on him in Wisbech Park. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘Best ever’ GCSE results for Wisbech’s TBAP Octavia AP Academy

‘Best ever’ GCSE results for Wisbech’s TBAP Octavia AP Academy. Head Nick Morley with a top student. Picture: TBAP

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

‘I was totally blown away by the support’ – three day charity fundraiser and hair chop raises more than £500 for Fens hedgehog sanctuary

A three day fundraiser for a hedgehog sanctuary in Walpole St Peter raised more than £500 alongside a charity hair cut by dedicated carer Suzanne Lyons. Picture: SUZANNE’S HEDGEHOG RESCUE FACEBOOK

REVIEW: Good Boys is an outrageously funny comedy that’s full of laugh out loud moments

Good Boys is an outrageously funny comedy that’s full of laugh out loud moments. The film is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Burglaries in Whittlesey due to windows left open in heatwave

Police warn residents to close windows to stop burglars. Picture: ARCHANT

Egg thrown at police officers while dealing with a man in possession of drugs in Wisbech

An egg was thrown at police officers while dealing with a man who had drugs on him in Wisbech Park. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists