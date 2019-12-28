Coffee morning brews up more than £900 for charity in Gorefield

Picture: FAMILY

It was a time to talk and have a biscuit over a cup of coffee as more than £900 was raised for charity in Gorefield.

Marie Humphrey held her annual Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning to raise £972 for the charity.

Marie was supported by family and friends and presented to money to Adele and Trevor Wright who represent the Macmillan in the local area.

At the presentation Marie thanked everyone that had helped out or supported the event in anyway to make it such a huge success.

This summer, Marie also organised a garden party to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Kind-hearted neighbours and friends donated more than £1,500 to her cause.

Teas, coffee, sausage rolls and cake were dished up as children could enjoy party games, stalls and a bouncy castle.

Live music was also performed during the day.