Runners raise charity cash for Peterborough City Hospital
PUBLISHED: 10:32 28 January 2019
Archant
Three Counties Running Club swapped running trainers for hiking boots to help fundraise for Peterborough City Hospital.
Dedicated runners took time out to help support fellow club member and friend Tracy Pratt.
Tracy, who is a nurse practitioner, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently receiving treatment on the Haematology and Oncology Unit.
Her work colleagues had organised a cake stall, head shave, 100 mile static bike ride and a 5k charity walk around Ferry Meadows - who also let them have the use of the cafe area and facilities to accommodate everyone who came.
So far they have managed to raise £2443 and if anyone would like to still donate the link is open until February 13.
Visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/communicationstream1
The walk was followed by a sunny but fresh junior parkrun on Sunday morning which saw a turnout of 46 runners with 12 of them being TCRC junior members.