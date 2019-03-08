Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

PUBLISHED: 11:05 25 March 2019

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Uniformed students from the College of West Anglia hosted a charity car wash at Wisbech Fire Station.

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Students and staff washed and waxed more than 80 motors throughout the day and raised £800 for their chosen charities.

The proceeds will be evenly split between The Fire Fighters Charity and the CWA’s uniformed services charity of the year, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Lee Mallott, uniformed services programme manager, said: “We are delighted with the success of the car wash and the generosity of the public who have donated £800 to charities close to our hearts.

“It was a non-stop effort from all of our learners who were both credit to themselves and CWA.”

College of West Anglia students hold a charity car wash. Picture: COWACollege of West Anglia students hold a charity car wash. Picture: COWA

The Fire Fighters Charity supports fire and rescue service personnel, both active and retired), through things like health and wellbeing programmes, family support programmes and physiotherapy.

The RNLI work together with partners and communities to educate, influence, supervise and rescue those at risk from drowning.

The Uniformed Services department have already raised more than £2,500 for the RNLI this academic year.

College of West Anglia students hold a charity car wash. Picture: COWACollege of West Anglia students hold a charity car wash. Picture: COWA

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTERCharity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Drink driver arrested after crashing car into gate post in Elm

Two drink drivers were arrested overnight on Saturday (March 23). Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema

Collusion commissioned virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech - in Minecraft. There will be a live launch at 3.30pm today. Picture: COLLUSION

Most Read

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Drink driver arrested after crashing car into gate post in Elm

Two drink drivers were arrested overnight on Saturday (March 23). Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema

Collusion commissioned virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech - in Minecraft. There will be a live launch at 3.30pm today. Picture: COLLUSION

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Scale and audacity of this crime is shocking’ says Fenland Council left to remove large quantities of asbestos dumped by a Fens river

Flytippers dump 12 x 1 ton bags of asbestos near river., B1098, Chatteris Monday 25 March 2019. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists