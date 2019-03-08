Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Uniformed students from the College of West Anglia hosted a charity car wash at Wisbech Fire Station.

Students and staff washed and waxed more than 80 motors throughout the day and raised £800 for their chosen charities.

The proceeds will be evenly split between The Fire Fighters Charity and the CWA’s uniformed services charity of the year, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Lee Mallott, uniformed services programme manager, said: “We are delighted with the success of the car wash and the generosity of the public who have donated £800 to charities close to our hearts.

“It was a non-stop effort from all of our learners who were both credit to themselves and CWA.”

The Fire Fighters Charity supports fire and rescue service personnel, both active and retired), through things like health and wellbeing programmes, family support programmes and physiotherapy.

The RNLI work together with partners and communities to educate, influence, supervise and rescue those at risk from drowning.

The Uniformed Services department have already raised more than £2,500 for the RNLI this academic year.

