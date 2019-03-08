Horsefair Shopping Centre to host final top floor charity car boot sale this late May Bank Holiday Monday

This is not a drill! This is your final chance to grab a bargain at Wisbech's charity car boot sale at the Horsefair Shopping Centre car park. Picture: HANDOUT HANDOUT

Following the success of their two previous charity car boot sales, the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech will host one final event this Bank Holiday Monday.

This will be the last fundraising sale of the year on the top floor of the centre's car park and organisers hope this will be the biggest yet.

Shoppers can head to the car park on Monday, May 27 from 9am until 1pm in a final bid to find the best bargain in town.

Pitches cost £5 for a car and £10 with a trailer. All proceeds are going to The Exotic Pet Refuge, a charity that provides permanent homes to unwanted and neglected animals.

Kevin Smith, centre manager at the Horsefair, said: "This is our last charity car boot sale of the year and it is the perfect opportunity to grab a great bargain.

"The hope this bank holiday event will match or even better the successes of the previous charity car boot sales."

More than £330 was raised for Wisbech Lions Club, a local charity which fundraises for projects within the local community and further afield.

Over £265 was also raised for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and young people.

For more information, visit: www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk