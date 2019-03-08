Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Horsefair Shopping Centre to host final top floor charity car boot sale this late May Bank Holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 11:53 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 22 May 2019

This is not a drill! This is your final chance to grab a bargain at Wisbech’s charity car boot sale at the Horsefair Shopping Centre car park. Picture: HANDOUT

This is not a drill! This is your final chance to grab a bargain at Wisbech's charity car boot sale at the Horsefair Shopping Centre car park. Picture: HANDOUT

HANDOUT

Following the success of their two previous charity car boot sales, the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech will host one final event this Bank Holiday Monday.

This will be the last fundraising sale of the year on the top floor of the centre's car park and organisers hope this will be the biggest yet.

Shoppers can head to the car park on Monday, May 27 from 9am until 1pm in a final bid to find the best bargain in town.

Pitches cost £5 for a car and £10 with a trailer. All proceeds are going to The Exotic Pet Refuge, a charity that provides permanent homes to unwanted and neglected animals.

You may also want to watch:

Kevin Smith, centre manager at the Horsefair, said: "This is our last charity car boot sale of the year and it is the perfect opportunity to grab a great bargain.

"The hope this bank holiday event will match or even better the successes of the previous charity car boot sales."

More than £330 was raised for Wisbech Lions Club, a local charity which fundraises for projects within the local community and further afield.

Over £265 was also raised for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and young people.

For more information, visit: www.horsefairshoppingcentre.co.uk

Most Read

‘Lucky to be alive’ driver given 50:50 chance after brain injuries followed on from crash appeals for witnesses to support legal bid

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was initially thought to only have minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on 13 September last year. Photos left and right show the extent of those injuries. Picture; FAMILY

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow for Rose Turner. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Splash of rainbow colour as Wisbech hosts annual Brinks Colour Run

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.

Most Read

‘Lucky to be alive’ driver given 50:50 chance after brain injuries followed on from crash appeals for witnesses to support legal bid

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was initially thought to only have minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on 13 September last year. Photos left and right show the extent of those injuries. Picture; FAMILY

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow for Rose Turner. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Splash of rainbow colour as Wisbech hosts annual Brinks Colour Run

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Combined authority explains why new joint chief executives John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each be paid over £160,000 a year if board members agree

New joint chief executives - subject to board approval - for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Both John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each earn over £160,000 a year. Picture:ARCHANT

Horsefair Shopping Centre to host final top floor charity car boot sale this late May Bank Holiday Monday

This is not a drill! This is your final chance to grab a bargain at Wisbech’s charity car boot sale at the Horsefair Shopping Centre car park. Picture: HANDOUT

Security dog Beau from March swallows padlock to kennel as owner finds him with key in his mouth

Security dog Beau from March swallows padlock to kennel as owner finds him with key’ in his mouth. Picture: MEDIVET.

Fitness trainer and former paratrooper Paul Freear to run 75 miles for charity to mark 75th D-Day anniversary

Fitness trainer and former paratrooper Paul Freear to run 75 miles for charity to mark 75th D-Day anniversary. Picture: PAUL FREEAR

‘Lucky to be alive’ driver given 50:50 chance after brain injuries followed on from crash appeals for witnesses to support legal bid

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was initially thought to only have minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on 13 September last year. Photos left and right show the extent of those injuries. Picture; FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists