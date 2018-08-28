Eyes down for Three Counties charity bingo night success in Leverington

It was eyes down for a full house for Three Counties Running Club members who put on a charity bingo evening.

Sarah Johnson, Graham Rushmer and Steve Clarke a charity bingo evening would be a great way to raise money for their three causes.

The trio will be running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on March 24 to raise money for their chosen charities.

The event is a closed road run that starts at Pall Mall and finishes by Downing Street.

Sarah is running for The Pituitary Foundation, Graham for Prostate Cancer and Steve for Macmillan Cancer.

Steve chose this charity because of the care they gave to a family member during their final stages of life.

The event took place at Leverington Sports and Social Club.

Sarah said: “I would personally like to thank Three Counties Running Club for their encouragement and support and helping us all get to where we need to be so we are able to run the distance even though all three of us are of different abilities.”

The bingo, raffle and a percentage donated from every gin sold by 2boozybirds raised a grand total of £1300.

If anyone would still like to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-Johnson134 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Steve-clarke22