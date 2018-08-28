Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eyes down for Three Counties charity bingo night success in Leverington

PUBLISHED: 13:43 04 February 2019

Eyes down for charity bingo night success for Three Counties runners in Leverington. Picture: CLUB

Eyes down for charity bingo night success for Three Counties runners in Leverington. Picture: CLUB

Archant

It was eyes down for a full house for Three Counties Running Club members who put on a charity bingo evening.

Sarah Johnson, Graham Rushmer and Steve Clarke a charity bingo evening would be a great way to raise money for their three causes.

The trio will be running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on March 24 to raise money for their chosen charities.

The event is a closed road run that starts at Pall Mall and finishes by Downing Street.

Sarah is running for The Pituitary Foundation, Graham for Prostate Cancer and Steve for Macmillan Cancer.

Steve chose this charity because of the care they gave to a family member during their final stages of life.

The event took place at Leverington Sports and Social Club.

Sarah said: “I would personally like to thank Three Counties Running Club for their encouragement and support and helping us all get to where we need to be so we are able to run the distance even though all three of us are of different abilities.”

The bingo, raffle and a percentage donated from every gin sold by 2boozybirds raised a grand total of £1300.

If anyone would still like to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-Johnson134 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Steve-clarke22

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Migrants who have lost their job and lost their homes contribute to record number of rough sleepers in Fenland and especially Wisbech

Fenland District Council have revealed their plans to tackle the region’s homelessness after it was revealed that numbers are on the rise. Picture: PA

Support worker at a care home in Gorefield gets a £60,000 pay out after a resident throws her five feet across a room

Lisa Fairclough of Irwin Mitchell solicitors

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Migrants who have lost their job and lost their homes contribute to record number of rough sleepers in Fenland and especially Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Support worker at a care home in Gorefield gets a £60,000 pay out after a resident throws her five feet across a room

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Eyes down for Three Counties charity bingo night success in Leverington

Eyes down for charity bingo night success for Three Counties runners in Leverington. Picture: CLUB

REVIEW: Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen Green Book deliver award-worthy, emotive performances in Green Book

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Comedy About a Bank Robbery opens in Cambridge in February

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists