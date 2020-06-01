Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

A man from the Fens has been charged with driving offences following the “worst case of driving I have ever seen from a drink driver”, according to cops.

Mindaugas Kancas of Trinity Road in Wisbech has been charged with failing to provide a breath sample and driving without a licence or insurance.

The 30-year-old was stopped at around midday on Friday, May 29 after an officer spotted him driving a Ford MPV on the wrong side of the road down Clarkson Avenue.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “He has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving and a domestic assault on May 29.

“An officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was drunk, he refused to provide a sample of breath at the road side.”

Kancas has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 9.