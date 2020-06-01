Advanced search

Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

PUBLISHED: 15:25 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 01 June 2020

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Archant

A man from the Fens has been charged with driving offences following the “worst case of driving I have ever seen from a drink driver”, according to cops.

Mindaugas Kancas of Trinity Road in Wisbech has been charged with failing to provide a breath sample and driving without a licence or insurance.

The 30-year-old was stopped at around midday on Friday, May 29 after an officer spotted him driving a Ford MPV on the wrong side of the road down Clarkson Avenue.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “He has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving and a domestic assault on May 29.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Police say motorist guilty of ‘worst case of driving I have seen from a drink driver’

“Mindaugas has since been charged with failing to provide a breath sample and driving without a licence or insurance.

“This was the worse case of driving I have seen from a drink driver!

“An officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was drunk, he refused to provide a sample of breath at the road side.”

Kancas has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 9.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Man, 30, charged after reports of assault and ‘worst case’ of drink driving

Mindaugas Kancas of Wisbech was stopped in the town on May 29 and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Policing Fenland

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle: ‘These are some of the things found; some mundane some interesting dating from 250 to 100 years ago,” says the management committee. An issue has arisen over proper recording of the finds at this historic site. Picture; WISBECH CASTLE

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

60 to 70 per cent of Cambs primary schools reopened to further pupils today in line with government advice

Around 60 to 70 per cent of primary schools in Cambridgeshire are thought to have reopened to further pupils today (June 1) in line with government advice. Cambridgeshire's education chief Jonathan Lewis is pictured. Picture: CCC/PA

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24