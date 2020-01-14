Fen dancers, aged from six to 16, take to stage in competition held at O2 arena in London

Young dancers from Studio 24/7 in Wisbech took to the stage at the O2 arena in London in front of talent scouts. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Young dancers from the Fens took their troop to London as they performed in front of huge crowd at the O2 arena.

Dancers from Studio 24/7 street dance school in Wisbech, all aged between six and 16, took part in the Chance2Dance competition last November.

The 18-strong group performed in front of an expert judging panel made up of world-class dancers and global talent scouts.

Each group taking part in the competition needed to tell their story - Studio 24/7 focused on the issues surrounding child bullying.

Brittany Read, who runs the school, says she is "incredibly proud" of her students after they "danced perfectly" with each other on stage.

She said: "All the children are incredibly supportive of each other and work they all work very hard.

"Dancers have said that it's an experience they will never forget and it made them so happy to perform in front of such a large audience with their friends from Studio 24/7.

"We compete at local and national competitions throughout the year and have an impressive cabinet of silverware to be proud of."

For more information about classes, contact Studio 24/7 on Facebook or Instagram.