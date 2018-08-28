Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

PUBLISHED: 09:25 09 January 2019

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Archant

It has been a life changing year for a Soham young slimmer who lost almost 10 stone in less than a year in time to celebrate her 18th birthday.

Catherine Garters has dropped from 21st 1lb to 11st 4lb and has been inspired to try cycling, the gym and has successfully completed a couch to 5K run.

The teenager achieved her weight loss dream in 49 weeks and has been named young slimmer of the year 2018 by Soham Slimming World group.

Catherine, who dropped a total of 9st 11lbs, said: “I love clothes shopping with my friends now.”

And she sent a big thank you to everyone who supported her.

“I don’t think I could have achieved everything I have without them,” she said.

“Life’s completely different for me now and I’m so grateful to Slimming World and my consultant for that.

“My consultant Sarah always believed in me, when I set my target and laughed at myself never dreaming it would happen, she just smiled and said ‘we’ll get there’, and she was right.

“Having my team of cheerleaders at my Slimming World group always spurred me on.”

Since losing weight Catherine has been inspired to take up cycling, the gym and has completed a couch to 5K run.

Catherine who joined Slimming World in January 2018, said she felt embarrassed on her daily train journey to college feeling uncomfortable in a standard seat, and disliked having her photo taken with friends.

But now she says she feels happy in her own skin, what she wears and doesn’t dread photographs.

Catherine believes ‘free food’ has been key to her success.

She enjoys cooking and trying out new recipes and is never hungry as there is so much choice eating normal food without restrictions and fits in with a busy college life.

Sarah, who runs Soham Slimming World group, said: “Catherine is such an inspiration. She’s learned healthy habits that will stay with her for life, so worrying about her weight is definitely a thing of the past.

“There have been so many stories in the news about child obesity recently and we know that young people desperately need help and support to make changes – both for their lives now and for their futures.

“Losing weight also has amazing health benefits and Catherine’s high blood pressure has dropped to normal, I hope Catherine and her passion for healthy eating, exercise and free food will inspire people of all ages to join and make a change of their own.

“I have watched Catherine’s confidence grow dramatically over the past 12 months, and is now a valuable member of my team of helpers.”

• Soham Slimming World group is held at the Comrades Club every Monday at 9.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm and the Weatheralls Primary School every Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, or call Sarah on 07877 452954.

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Harsh budget cuts spark Cambridgeshire Police survey asking for an extra 50p a week from council tax payers

Cambridgeshire Police need extra funding and have launched a survey to ask what people think

Mindfulness and meditation workshops launched after Fenland is named most unhappy place in the country

Left to right: Mayoress Janet Tanfield, Rachel Vanhinsbergh, Hayley Snow and Mayor Cllr Peter Human at the first mindfulness and meditation workshop at Wisbech Library on Saturday, January 5. Picture: HAPPYINTHEMOMENT.COM

Welcome to Fenland - where it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive if you die and want to be buried here

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists