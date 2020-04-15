Emneth catering firm delivers Easter treats for those struggling amid coronavirus pandemic

Ginny Skeels, owner of Sweet Things Savoury, has helped cook and deliver Easter lunches including a salted honey fudge and chocolate tart, to those struggling in isolation. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A catering and cake company in Emneth has cooked and delivered Easter lunches for those struggling in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ginny Skeels, owner of Sweet Things Savoury, has helped cook and deliver Easter lunches including a salted honey fudge and chocolate tart, to those struggling in isolation. Picture: SUBMITTED Ginny Skeels, owner of Sweet Things Savoury, has helped cook and deliver Easter lunches including a salted honey fudge and chocolate tart, to those struggling in isolation. Picture: SUBMITTED

Sweet Things Savoury prepared an Easter Sunday lunch full of traditional favourites, including a chocolate tart for dessert and a hot cross bun in the evening.

Since opening last month, owner Ginny Skeels and her team have been cooking and delivering up to 40 meals a day for people in and around Wisbech to help those who cannot cook for themselves, need a treat or just a change of menu.

Ginny said: “We had intended to launch this service in May. However, events rather overtook us, and it seemed there were a lot of local people who needed our help sooner rather than later.

“We wanted to do something extra special for Easter, so we created a special Easter Sunday set menu of roast pork with all the trimmings, a salted honey fudge and chocolate tart for dessert and a hot cross bun for teatime.”

Customers have already taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Easter lunch. One said they “just had the most beautiful meal”, while another wrote they were “too full to eat the pudding, so will save that for later!”

With a wealth of experience in baking, Ginny is stepping into the catering industry and an eye to benefit those in the community she is serving.

Ginny’s home delivery service has acted as a lifeline for those most in need, and with pubs, cafes and restaurants across Fenland forced to close, providing a taste of joy may never have been more important.

She said: “Our delivery service means we can now deliver home-cooked, delicious meals to anyone who has an appetite but not the energy or desire to cook for themselves, delivered every lunchtime seven days a week, ready to eat then and there with no preparation or cooking required.

“Everything we make is made from scratch with love and it was a menu we really enjoyed cooking.”

Sweet Things Savoury delivers within an eight-mile radius of Wisbech.

For more information on the service or to request a menu, call Ginny on 01945 474594, email yummy@sweetthingssavoury.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Sweet Things Savoury.

What are you doing to help others during the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.