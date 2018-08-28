Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

P-awesome cat show with fur-midable entrants is mewsic to the ears of cat lovers from across the UK

PUBLISHED: 10:55 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 07 January 2019

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

It was a purrfectly wonderful day when a cat show, that attracts animal lovers from across the UK, took place in Tydd St Giles.

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTERCat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

More than 60 cats were preened to perfection to take part in the 17th Championship Cat Show for Exotic Short Hairs.

Organised by Barbara McEwen, of Cottage Cattery, the day attracted a good crowd.

Barbara said: “It was a brilliant day, a good happy atmosphere as always. A lovely crowd of cats and owners as well as visitors coming to admire the entrants.”

People came from as far as Yorkshire, Kent and London.

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTERCat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

There were 61 cats taking part in categories of Persians, exotic short hair and household pets.

Winners were: overall Persian Simcris Man On A Mission showed by Paula Sharpe from Lincolnshire. The overall exotic was Naboo Naughty But Nice showed by Steve Hannington and Paul Hardie of London.

The best of the best of the pedigree winner was Naboo.

Best non pedigree household pet was silver tabby Shades of Grey with Mrs Dolling of Northamptonshire.

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Nicky Butler Picture: IAN CARTERCat show at Tydd St Giles. Nicky Butler Picture: IAN CARTER

The best pedigree pet was Sodapop, a ragdoll, showed by Janet Newton of Holbeach Drove.

The first show organised by Barbara and her husband Stuart was held at the Isle College in 1996 and moved to the Queen Mary Centre, then the Hudson.

It has been held at the Tydd St Giles village hall for the last eight years.

Next year’s show is on January 11, 2020 at the Tydd St Giles Community Centre.

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Disqualified driver who ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and forced cars off the carriageway, is jailed

Disqualified driver Dean O'Dare is jailed for police chase in Peterborough

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Most Read

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake IDs in Witchford. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

Mother-of-three from Ely, Michelle Davey, has launched a lifestyle blog on her antics from London to the countryside - it has already attracted 11,000 followers. Picture: MICHELLE DAVEY

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

House build in Wilburton countryside to be refused by planners

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent to “reflect cost of service and limited size of the cemeteries”

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists