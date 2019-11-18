Cat rescued from burning flat in Wisbech as 'accidental blaze' rips through upper-floor at Weston Miller Drive

The scene at West Miller Drive, Wisbech after a blaze ripped through an upper-floor flat. A cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS Supplied/CambsFRS

A cat was rescued from after a blaze ripped through a first floor flat in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene at West Miller Drive, Wisbech after a blaze ripped through an upper-floor flat. A cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS The scene at West Miller Drive, Wisbech after a blaze ripped through an upper-floor flat. A cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Firefighters were called to Weston Miller Drive, at around 4am on Sunday after fire broke out on the balcony of a flat.

"One cat was rescued from the flat by firefighters and given oxygen therapy," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

We arrived to find a balcony of a first floor flat well alight and smoke issuing from the roof space.

You may also want to watch:

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 10.30am."

Crews tackled the blaze, working through the morning to douse the flames for more than six hours before it was brought under control.

Pictures from the scene show a police officer and firefighter helping the cat which was saved from the fire just moments before.

The spokesman added: "The incident was later re-inspected and the cause was accidental."