Advanced search

Cat Haven to close its Wisbech shop - but the charity lives on

PUBLISHED: 12:25 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 03 June 2020

Cat Haven is closing its charity shop in the Market Place, Wisbech, but will still continue to operate as a charity. Image: Submitted

Cat Haven is closing its charity shop in the Market Place, Wisbech, but will still continue to operate as a charity. Image: Submitted

Archant

A Wisbech-based charity is closing its shop in the town centre - but will still continue rescuing cats across the Fens.

Cat Haven, on the Market Place, will close its doors for the final time at the end of the month after the charity’s founders decided it’s too much to take on.

Tracy Reeve, one of the charity’s founders, said: “After 12 years, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the shop at the end of June.

“We care for 63 elderly, disabled and feral cats that are all permanent residents at our sanctuary in Leverington. This, and managing the shop, has become too much and I’ve been battling with my health over the last few years.”

She added: “Our charity will still continue forever and we will still need donations.

“So please, we’re still accepting donations of clothing, handbags, shoes, curtains, cat food - anything to help raise funds for Cat Haven and keep us going,”

Tracy founded Cat Haven in 1988 when she was 18 with her sister Julie Dutton who was 14 at the time. Over the last 30 years or so, they’ve rescued thousands of cats, many feral and living wild in the Fens.

“We’ve rescued so many over the years, it’s impossible to tell anyone exactly how many we’ve helped,” she said.

Their parents Colin and Pam had raised both daughters to love and care for animals.

When they came across their first feral cat colony as children, the sisters couldn’t believe so many cats could live in the wild and the population was so out of control.

They realised many of the kittens were being knocked down by cars, and would catch the cats, care for them and make sure they were neutered. The animals were then rehomed.

Colin helped them set up the registered charity and kitted out their first shop in Hill Street. After six months they then moved to Market Place.

However Tracy has been seriously ill and the road to recovery has been a long and slow process.

She said: “I’m getting there, but since the coronavirus lockdown I’ve had to think about the volunteers helping in the shop.

“Both are in their 60s, and I have to think about their health as well. Regular customers will probably remember my mum at the till for many years too.”

She added: “I also want to thank everyone who has helped and supported us.

“From the volunteers to anyone that has made a donation, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

If you would like to make a donation, please call Tracy on 07519 105 677.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle: ‘These are some of the things found; some mundane some interesting dating from 250 to 100 years ago,” says the management committee. An issue has arisen over proper recording of the finds at this historic site. Picture; WISBECH CASTLE

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Most Read

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle: ‘These are some of the things found; some mundane some interesting dating from 250 to 100 years ago,” says the management committee. An issue has arisen over proper recording of the finds at this historic site. Picture; WISBECH CASTLE

EuroMillions jackpot winners burgled at their £4 million luxury mansion and former home of Sir Tom Jones

Dave and Angela Dawes were burgled in the �4 million luxury mansion they bought with their EuroMillions jackpot money. Image: Submitted / Knight Frank

H.Samuel confirms the closure of its Wisbech branch

H. Samuel has closed its branch in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

How these students are looking after their mental health and wellbeing in lockdown

College of West Anglia Wisbech students Xena Tigue (left) and Chrissie Turner (right) have revealed how they are looking after their mental health in lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Cat Haven to close its Wisbech shop - but the charity lives on

Cat Haven is closing its charity shop in the Market Place, Wisbech, but will still continue to operate as a charity. Image: Submitted

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection called on to trial coronavirus vaccine

Healthy NHS staff at high risk of COVID-19 infection are being called on to trial a vaccine that has been developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with three NHS Trusts in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridge University Health Partners (CUHP)

‘Limited range’ back on shelves as soon as possible; the pledge by Corkers Crisps following factory blaze

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely. During the day she met members of staf some of whom have worked with the firm for many years. During the day long serving members of staff were awarded certificates. Picture; BRIAN STARLING (for Corkers)

Remaining Cambs McDonald’s forced shut due to coronavirus reopen drive-thrus today

McDonald’s restaurants in Wisbech and Ely will reopen today for drive-thru, the fast-food chain has revealed. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24