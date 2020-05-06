Advanced search

Cash machine raided at convenience store near Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:25 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 06 May 2020

A cashpoint at the Co-op store on West Street in Long Sutton was broken into today. Picture: CHRIS LAKEY/ARCHANT

A cashpoint at the Co-op store on West Street in Long Sutton was broken into today. Picture: CHRIS LAKEY/ARCHANT

Archant

A cashpoint at a convenience store was raided near Wisbech today (Wednesday, May 6).

The Co-op store in Long Sutton was targeted at around 2.40am this morning, where a stolen Land Rover was used to break into the front window of the store on West Street.

Lincolnshire Police said they could not confirm if any cash had been stolen at this stage.

A second Co-op store in Crowland was also attacked at 3.40am today, before officers found a green Land Rover set on fire on Hundreds Road.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw anything they believe may be connected to these incidents to get in touch.”

If you have any further information, contact Lincolnshire Police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 29 of May 6 – Co-op, Long Sutton, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

Driver jailed over crash which caused death of his friend

Flowers left at the scene of the crash, at Castle Rising Picture: Chris Bishop

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

Driver jailed over crash which caused death of his friend

Flowers left at the scene of the crash, at Castle Rising Picture: Chris Bishop

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cash machine raided at convenience store near Wisbech

A cashpoint at the Co-op store on West Street in Long Sutton was broken into today. Picture: CHRIS LAKEY/ARCHANT

21 miles in 60 seconds - we drive the newly opened A14 from Huntingdon to Cambridge

A14 in just a minute? Here's how we did it - with a time lapse dash cam footage. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS

ATHLETICS: Spelling the aim of the game for Three Counties Running Club in street name challenge

Spelling was the aim for members of Three Counties Running Club who took part in a street name challenge. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Fen firefighters come together to pay double tribute in coronavirus lockdown video

Firefighters from March Fire Station gathered to pay double tribute to NHS workers, carers and Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

LETTER: ‘Let’s do as we’re told and come out of this stronger’

Myra Smith has shared her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic by writing a lockdown poem. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24