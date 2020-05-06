Cash machine raided at convenience store near Wisbech

A cashpoint at a convenience store was raided near Wisbech today (Wednesday, May 6).

The Co-op store in Long Sutton was targeted at around 2.40am this morning, where a stolen Land Rover was used to break into the front window of the store on West Street.

Lincolnshire Police said they could not confirm if any cash had been stolen at this stage.

A second Co-op store in Crowland was also attacked at 3.40am today, before officers found a green Land Rover set on fire on Hundreds Road.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw anything they believe may be connected to these incidents to get in touch.”

If you have any further information, contact Lincolnshire Police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 29 of May 6 – Co-op, Long Sutton, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

