‘Saddo’ thieves rip out and steal cash box from outdoor shopping centre childrens’ ride
PUBLISHED: 17:07 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 31 March 2020
Alexandra Hancox
Thieves ripped out a cash box and destroyed the inside of a small childrens’ ride outside a Cambridgeshire bus station.
A blue ride-on van was left with exposed wires and debris was left all over the floor following the theft from the Horesefair Shopping Centre bus station in Wisbech.
Alexandra Hancox was waiting for a bus with her mother at around 1pm on Monday, March 30 when she noticed the damage to the coin-operated ride.
You may also want to watch:
She said: “I looked over and saw wires and debris. Some saddo has destroyed it and stole the money out of it. You can’t have anything nice these days.
“It’s disgraceful that they have done it to a childs’ toy. No matter how desperate they are there are, people could have helped them.”
After images of the damage were shared on social media, one resident said: “This was unnecessary as it [the cash box] should have been put away under the circumstances.
“But it’s still no excuse, this makes me cross.”