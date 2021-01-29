News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Fenland and East Cambs to get cash boost for market towns

Logo Icon

Rob Alexander

Published: 8:20 AM January 29, 2021   
County council leader Steve Count has welcomed the cash for market towns strategy of the combined authority

County council leader Steve Count has welcomed the cash for market towns strategy of the combined authority - Credit: JOHN ELWORTHY

Cash totalling £240,000 for Ely, £600,000 for Soham, £400,000 for Fenland, £900,000 for March, £324,000 for Whittlesey and £250,000 for Wisbech could be on its way. 

The money is part of £4.134m awarded by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) in its latest round of support for market towns. 

Whittlesey, Wisbech, March, Chatteris, Ely, Soham, and Littleport are all included in current or recent funding bids. 

County council leader Steve Count said: “It’s been a long while since those people who live in these towns can remember any sort of attention paid to them at the expense of the cities. 

“The cities always seem to attract government funding, and are always at the front of the queue. 

You may also want to watch:

“I applaud the original reasoning behind this programme being that the towns cannot be ignored in this way as economic growth is there, they just need to be supported. 

“In March, where I live, the project is a fantastic opportunity and will totally transform the town and I can’t wait to see it come to transition.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Loved by royalty, Wisbech museum gets life saving £616,000 grant
  2. 2 Thieves conspired to steal over £1million worth of high-end luxury cars
  3. 3 Wisbech salvage firm eyes five acre site to expand
  1. 4 Man jailed for trying to arrange sexual abuse of girls and woman
  2. 5 The Chase contestant from Cambs labelled ‘most stunning’ in show’s history
  3. 6 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  4. 7 ‘It needs to get sorted’ - heartfelt plea after flood nightmare
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to ‘well-known true Fen character’ Don Stanley Burr
  6. 9 Driver peers out of Range Rover while trying to cross flooded Welney Wash
  7. 10 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash

Latest projects include:  

Wisbech 

Footfall counters to install two within the Wisbech Market Place area to provide data which to measure the economic health of the town centre: £19,500 

Shop Watch Radio Scheme 
To implement a new (digital) Shop Watch Radio scheme in Wisbech, the aim of which is to make shoppers and retailers feel safe and secure in the town centre: £33,800 

Business Capital Grants Scheme 

To implement a Business Capital Grants Scheme for local businesses, to adapt new ways of working, protect local employment opportunities and help improve the local economy of Wisbech: £200,000 

Whittlesey 

Business Capital Grants Scheme  

To implement a Business Capital Grants Scheme for local businesses, to adapt new ways of working, protect local employment opportunities and help improve the local economy: £124,331 

March 

FHSF To provide market towns funds as match funding towards March Future High Streets Fund bid: £900,000 (with matched funding of £6,447,129) 

Fenland 

Fenland District Civil Parking Enforcement 

 To improve market town parking accessibility by seeking to introduce Civil Parking Enforcement across the Fenland District, ensuring towns remain vibrant and viable as shopping centres. £400,000 (match funding) 

East Cambridgeshire  

Ely Wayfaring and Digital Signage  

To support the installation of 18 city wide digital displays, to signpost the latest information, highlight educational and cultural events, and act as information points such as local business directories: £240,000 

Soham High Street Business Incubator (E-Space) 

To support the acquire and repurpose substantial building into a Soham town centre based commercial business hub and linking with E-Space Centres in Littleport and Ely. £400,000 (with matched funding of £600,000) 



Fenland News
Ely News
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People | Special Report

Homeless champion delighted as young couple finally have shelter

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire County Council

Covid-19 numbers in Fenland higher than rest of county

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Environment

Stolen American-style fridge was lifted over 10ft security fence

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus