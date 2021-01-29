Published: 8:20 AM January 29, 2021

Cash totalling £240,000 for Ely, £600,000 for Soham, £400,000 for Fenland, £900,000 for March, £324,000 for Whittlesey and £250,000 for Wisbech could be on its way.

The money is part of £4.134m awarded by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) in its latest round of support for market towns.

Whittlesey, Wisbech, March, Chatteris, Ely, Soham, and Littleport are all included in current or recent funding bids.

County council leader Steve Count said: “It’s been a long while since those people who live in these towns can remember any sort of attention paid to them at the expense of the cities.

“The cities always seem to attract government funding, and are always at the front of the queue.

“I applaud the original reasoning behind this programme being that the towns cannot be ignored in this way as economic growth is there, they just need to be supported.

“In March, where I live, the project is a fantastic opportunity and will totally transform the town and I can’t wait to see it come to transition.”

Latest projects include:

Wisbech

Footfall counters to install two within the Wisbech Market Place area to provide data which to measure the economic health of the town centre: £19,500

Shop Watch Radio Scheme

To implement a new (digital) Shop Watch Radio scheme in Wisbech, the aim of which is to make shoppers and retailers feel safe and secure in the town centre: £33,800

Business Capital Grants Scheme

To implement a Business Capital Grants Scheme for local businesses, to adapt new ways of working, protect local employment opportunities and help improve the local economy of Wisbech: £200,000

Whittlesey

Business Capital Grants Scheme

To implement a Business Capital Grants Scheme for local businesses, to adapt new ways of working, protect local employment opportunities and help improve the local economy: £124,331

March

FHSF To provide market towns funds as match funding towards March Future High Streets Fund bid: £900,000 (with matched funding of £6,447,129)

Fenland

Fenland District Civil Parking Enforcement

To improve market town parking accessibility by seeking to introduce Civil Parking Enforcement across the Fenland District, ensuring towns remain vibrant and viable as shopping centres. £400,000 (match funding)

East Cambridgeshire

Ely Wayfaring and Digital Signage

To support the installation of 18 city wide digital displays, to signpost the latest information, highlight educational and cultural events, and act as information points such as local business directories: £240,000

Soham High Street Business Incubator (E-Space)

To support the acquire and repurpose substantial building into a Soham town centre based commercial business hub and linking with E-Space Centres in Littleport and Ely. £400,000 (with matched funding of £600,000)







