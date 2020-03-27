Advanced search

Homeless charity in Wisbech left with ‘thousands of pounds worth of damage’ after break-in

PUBLISHED: 10:54 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 27 March 2020

Police arrest a man after an alarm went off at the Dunelm Mill shop in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Essential items and cash donations were stolen from a homeless charity in Wisbech last night (March 26).

Essential items and cash donations were stolen from a homeless charity at their headquarters on Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSEssential items and cash donations were stolen from a homeless charity at their headquarters on Bridge Street, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused at 50 Backpacks’ headquarters at the town’s Vision Center, who help deliver items ranging from food, clothing and toiletries to homeless and less fortunate people.

The charity said: “Last night our Vision Center was broken into causing thousands of pounds of damage to steal cash donations and essential items which was to support the local community.

“The incident has been reported, but we will not be able to help vulnerable homeless people today (Friday) because it is now a crime scene.”

Wisbech business C Carters Estate Agents were also broken into yesterday, while police officers were called to Dunelm Mill shop on Cromwell Road after an alarm went off.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “The premises were found all secure, however officers found a male at the rear of the premises looking for somewhere to sleep.

“A check was carried out on the male and he was found to be wanted on a recall to prison. One in custody and heading back to HMP.”

