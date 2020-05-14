Care home scores hat-trick in Canaries coronavirus community project

Paula Colman, acting general manager at Hickathrift House, holds a Norwich City FC shirt. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A Wisbech care home scored a hat-trick of gifts as part of a project that rewards staff for their dedication through the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff and residents at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James received signed shirts as part of Norwich City FC’s COVID-19 community project, as well as cakes from Delia Smith and the team working with the Norfolk Care Association.

They also received thank you letters signed by Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones, plus a signed t-shirt by Canaries goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

Paula Colman, acting general manager at Hickathrift House, said: “The staff and residents are so grateful for so many displays of kindness and encouragement through this time and the Norwich City FC gift was the icing on the cake.

“It meant everything to know that the community were thinking about us even though we couldn’t invite them in in our usual way.”