Advanced search

Care home scores hat-trick in Canaries coronavirus community project

PUBLISHED: 14:48 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 14 May 2020

Paula Colman, acting general manager at Hickathrift House, holds a Norwich City FC shirt. Picture: SUBMITTED

Paula Colman, acting general manager at Hickathrift House, holds a Norwich City FC shirt. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

A Wisbech care home scored a hat-trick of gifts as part of a project that rewards staff for their dedication through the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff and residents at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James received signed shirts as part of Norwich City FC’s COVID-19 community project, as well as cakes from Delia Smith and the team working with the Norfolk Care Association.

They also received thank you letters signed by Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones, plus a signed t-shirt by Canaries goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

Paula Colman, acting general manager at Hickathrift House, said: “The staff and residents are so grateful for so many displays of kindness and encouragement through this time and the Norwich City FC gift was the icing on the cake.

“It meant everything to know that the community were thinking about us even though we couldn’t invite them in in our usual way.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenagers from Wisbech face charges following day trip to Hunstanton

Two Wisbech teenagers have been charged following an incident involving a police officer in Beach Terrace Road, Hunstanton. Picture; GOOGLE

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Town to elect a new mayor on Monday - here’s how they will do it

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is to become mayor of Wisbech.

Most Read

Teenagers from Wisbech face charges following day trip to Hunstanton

Two Wisbech teenagers have been charged following an incident involving a police officer in Beach Terrace Road, Hunstanton. Picture; GOOGLE

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Town to elect a new mayor on Monday - here’s how they will do it

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is to become mayor of Wisbech.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Keep... baking! Villagers get inspired during coronavirus lockdown with bake off challenge

Villagers have been sending snaps of what they have baked during the coronavirus lockdown as part of the Manea Bake Off, from pizzas to Easter cakes. Pictures: SUPPLIED

McDonald’s drive-thrus across Fenland and Cambridgeshire to re-open ‘by early June’

McDonald�s drive-thrus across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are set to re-open next month, according to the chief executive officer. Picture: Google Maps

Care home scores hat-trick in Canaries coronavirus community project

Paula Colman, acting general manager at Hickathrift House, holds a Norwich City FC shirt. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24