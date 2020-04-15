Wisbech care home has an Easter to remember after generous donations from homeless charity

Residents and staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech received Easter eggs from homeless charity 50 Backpacks, as well as handmade cards and dressing up. Pictures: FACEBOOK/LYNCROFT CARE HOME Archant

A care home in Wisbech had an Easter to remember after receiving generous donations over the bank holiday weekend.

It was smiles all round for residents at Lyncroft Care Home, who were able to tuck into a range of Easter eggs donated by homeless charity 50 Backpacks, as well as handmade cards.

Not only that, staff and residents at the home on Clarkson Avenue marked the celebrations by sporting some of their finest Easter decorations, from hats to the traditional bunny ears.

Writing on their Facebook page, Lyncroft Care Home said: “What a wonderful weekend the residents have had. Oodles of chocolate and Easter bunny fun.

“Thank you so very much from all of the residents at Lyncroft for your wonderful donation of Easter Eggs this weekend.”

In response, 50 Backpacks said: “So good to see the smiles, makes it all worthwhile.”

