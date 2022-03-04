News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Care home pen pal plea goes viral

John Elworthy

Published: 11:50 AM March 4, 2022
Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

A pen pal project to encourage people to write to residents of a Fenland care home has gone viral with a world-wide response. 

The home has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa.  

Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

People are not only writing letters, but gifting books, crafts, artwork and photographs. 

The idea is that people write a letter or send an email to Hickathrift House, Marshland St James near Wisbech with details of their hobbies and interests. 

Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

And the letters keep rolling in. Pen pal project a hit at Hickathrift House - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

The home then matches each person to one of their residents who writes back with their news. 

Kat Colangelo of Hickathrift House, said: “Our residents absolutely love receiving letters and news from all sorts of different people, they really look forward to getting letters and emails.  

“There are so many incredible tales and they love hearing about adventures from all over the world."

Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

She added: “We never imagined the idea would be so popular when we first started writing letters last summer. This kindness and generosity have filled the home with joy.” 


Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, has received letters from all over the world including America, Australia, New Zealand, India, Malta, Malaysia and South Africa. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents from respite care to long term stays. 

