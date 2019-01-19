Askham Grove qualify as finalists for top award at prestigious healthcare design ceremony

A Doddington care home has qualified as a finalist for a top award at a prestigious healthcare design ceremony.

After celebrating the completion of refurbishment works, Askham Grove has been revealed as finalists for Best Design for Young Adults at the Pinders Healthcare Design Awards.

Askham Grove features a mix of bedrooms and self-contained flats designed for younger people with brain injury and/or physical disabilities.

The design premise for the whole building centres on spaces that enable rehabilitation and independence.

A spokesman said: “We overlaid this with a number of gardens to enhance the space including an upstairs garden, a living wall downstairs, and large portrait windows everywhere.

“This builds on longstanding eastern philosophies of the role gardens can play in well being.

“The science behind horticultural therapy also suggests that quality of life is increased manifold with proximity to nature.

“At Askham, the interaction between buildings, people, and the gardens is based on this same thinking.”

Askham previously won the care industry Pinders Care Home Design Awards in the younger person’s category for Askham Court, recognising the best design in the industry.