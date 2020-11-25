Care home keeps residents busy during lockdown thanks to activities

Staff at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech have been giving residents something to smile about during the Covid-19 pandemic by holding a range of activities, from pumpkin carving to Tai Chi. Pictures: ORCHARD HOUSE Archant

A Fenland care home has aimed to bring happiness and excitement to residents’ lives by holding a range of activities.

From a sausage-making competition to Tai Chi, residents at the Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech have been keeping busy with ‘outside the box’ activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the ‘best banger’ competition, residents alongside other homes in the RCH Care Homes group took part in banger tasting where they added marmalade and honey flavours to their finished items.

Pumpkin carving and making sparklers followed for Halloween and Bonfire Night, which 96-year-old Betty said: “This is fantastic, I haven’t done one of these for years.”

Miranda, activity co-ordinator at Orchard House, along with her colleagues planned the events.

She said: “It has been really important for us to carry on celebrating events that we would normally at Orchard House.

“The enjoyment and laughter had by all is infectious. I also love the fact that it brought back a lot of fond memories for all.”

The care home also remembered and honoured those who died in combat during Remembrance week, where residents and staff wrote poetry to honour those who served in the forces:

Our memories will never fade,

Remembering those who gave,

Crosses that lay row by row,

Heroes who took up quarrel with the foe.

Age did not weary them,

Respect, honour and sacrifice they gave,

Dads, husbands and brothers were lost,

Hoping war won’t start again.

Our hero’s will never be forgotten,

Under the poppies in Flanders Fields,

Soldiers are laid to rest,

Engulfed in a sea of red.

As well as relaxing with spa treatments for National Spa and Wellness week, residents took part in Tai Chi, poetry narrations and meditation, but that was not all.

A pyjama and duvet day was the way the care home raised funds for Children in Need this year, where residents enjoyed games and activities while feasting on hot chocolate and watching staff compete in sack races.

Orchard House is now preparing for its Christmas events as it aims to spread festive joy amongst the community.

Maxine Bain, registered manager, said: “We strongly believe in the importance of knowing the person and their life history so we can create a diverse and holistic program.

“We’d like to thank our community for showing us care and support throughout unprecedented times this year.

“We would like to wish you all a happy and safe December with new hope and dreams for the new year to come.”

