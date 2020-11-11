Advanced search

Perspex screened room allows care home residents to chat to loved ones

PUBLISHED: 16:12 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 11 November 2020

A special room through which relatives can chat through a Perspex screen – and with an intercom – has been created at Hickathrift House care home to mitigate visiting restrictions because of Covid-19. Picture: BARCHESTER

Family and friends visiting relatives can now chat to their relatives through a Perspex window in an adjoining room.

The innovative solution to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions also allow residents to chat to their family members through an intercom system.

Paula Colman, general manager of Hickathrift House care home, said the glass divider was fitted to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Residents are overjoyed that we have implemented a designated visiting room,” she said.

“It will allow them to continue to spend time with their loved ones for the autumn and winter seasons in addition to the outdoor visiting that has been on offer.”

She said the room at the Marshland St James home had been “designed with both comfort and safety in mind.

“It has been adapted from a room which is accessible internally by residents and externally by visitors.

“The room is similar to a living room with comfortable furnishings and heated to create a welcoming and warm environment for residents to continue to spend time with their loved ones in the upcoming months”.

