Advanced search

Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:48 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 21 January 2020

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Supplied/CambsFRS

Fen firefighters worked through the night after a fire broke out in a caravan park.

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Two crews were called out at 3am on Tuesday (January 21) after the blaze took over a brick outbuilding at Kirkhams Lane, Wisbech.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Tuesday (21) at 3am two crews from Wisbech were called to a Caravan fire on Kirkhams Lane, Wisbech.

"Crews arrived to find a fire in a brick build outbuilding measuring 4 x 4 metres. Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 4.20am.

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

"The cause of the fire was accidental."

Most Read

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage – reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Driver flees the scene after crashing car through a fence in Wisbech

Police have issued advice to drivers about “taking care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery” after a car crashed through a fence in Bush Lane, Wisbech this morning (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Most Read

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage – reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Driver flees the scene after crashing car through a fence in Wisbech

Police have issued advice to drivers about “taking care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery” after a car crashed through a fence in Bush Lane, Wisbech this morning (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Department store Beales of Wisbech collapses into administration

The Beales department store in Wisbech is in administration. Picture: Google Maps

Athletics: Three Counties runners out in force

Three Counties RC members face the camera

Ex-professional footballer Liam Hughes from the Fens tells of recovery from drink and drug addiction

Former professional footballer Liam Hughes spoke to students at Cambridge Regional College at a mental health event. Picture: CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL COLLEGE

Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists