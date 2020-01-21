Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 14:48 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 21 January 2020
Supplied/CambsFRS
Fen firefighters worked through the night after a fire broke out in a caravan park.
Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS
Two crews were called out at 3am on Tuesday (January 21) after the blaze took over a brick outbuilding at Kirkhams Lane, Wisbech.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Tuesday (21) at 3am two crews from Wisbech were called to a Caravan fire on Kirkhams Lane, Wisbech.
"Crews arrived to find a fire in a brick build outbuilding measuring 4 x 4 metres. Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 4.20am.
"The cause of the fire was accidental."