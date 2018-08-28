Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON. Archant

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON. A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

The incident happened just after 6am this morning (January 16) in Money Bank.

Pictures posted on social media show the inside of the caravan left with burnt cupboard doors and charred remains of furniture.

Emma Cave Gavin Chilton, who wrote in the post that the caravan belonged to her grandmother, asked for anyone with CCTV in Money Bank, Bush Lane or Boyce’s Road to help find out who did it.

She added: “I was also told by a neighbour that two females and a male were seen hovering around the caravan as the neighbour’s dog was barking.”

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON. A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

The post has been shared more than 80 times.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.27am today (January 16) with reports of a caravan on fire in Money Bank, Wisbech.

“The incident is being treated as arson.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident number 45 of January 16 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.”