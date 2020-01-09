Arsonists set fire to car in field close to B1101 in Friday Bridge

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge.

One crew arrived at 6.53pm on Wednesday January 8 to find the car well alight in a field approximately 200 metres from the road.

Firefighters left the car to burn out as they were unable to extinguish it due to the location.

The crew returned to their station by 7.40pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate said a Cambs Fire spokesman.

Then on Thursday morning (January 9) a crew from Dogsthorpe and another from Stanground were called to a separate lorry fire on the A605 near Haddon.

Crews arrived to find a tractor unit and a lorry well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 6.55am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.