Advanced search

Arsonists set fire to car in field close to B1101 in Friday Bridge

PUBLISHED: 11:51 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 09 January 2020

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Archant

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge.

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

One crew arrived at 6.53pm on Wednesday January 8 to find the car well alight in a field approximately 200 metres from the road.

Firefighters left the car to burn out as they were unable to extinguish it due to the location.

The crew returned to their station by 7.40pm.

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate said a Cambs Fire spokesman.

Then on Thursday morning (January 9) a crew from Dogsthorpe and another from Stanground were called to a separate lorry fire on the A605 near Haddon.

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Crews arrived to find a tractor unit and a lorry well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 6.55am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Interim boss to remain in charge of Wisbech Town throughout January

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) with former player Jon Fairweather. Picture: IAN CARTER

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire raise thousands for Christmas appeal

Freemasons in Cambridgeshire helped raise £7,500 to support a Christmas appeal. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Councillor brands youths who broke into Wisbech Castle and destroyed bee hives as ‘brain dead morons’

Councillor Steve Tierney, who is the chairman of the Wisbech Castle committee, says he has CCTV of youths attacking beehives with sticks. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists