‘I’m late for work’ says ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio driver after speeding 60mph through 40-zone

The Fake Taxi-branded Renault Clio was seized after the driver clocked 60mph in a 40-zone, was driving on a provisional license and had no L plates of supervision. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

An apologetic driver who told police officers he was “late for work” after being pulled over for speeding will appear in court following several offences.

The driver of a red ‘Fake Taxi’-branded Renault Clio was stopped by police officers on Elm High Road in Wisbech on Sunday, August 2.

The car – which sports a logo of the adult content creators – was clocked doing more than 60mph on Churchill Road, right in front of a marked police car.

“I’m sorry officer I’m late for work!” was the excuse offered up by the driver who hadn’t even passed their driving test, had no supervisor and no L plates.

Cambridgeshire Police released a tongue-in-cheek response on social media, with some “top tips” on how to get your car seized in the Fens.

They said: “Tonight officers had cause to stop this Renault Clio on Elm High Road. Let’s share what they did wrong.

“So, you want to be Lewis Hamilton? Max Verstappen? No? How about Sebastian Vettel? well here is a top tip, don’t treat Churchill Road, Wisbech like an F1 race track.

“Doing 60mph + down it will draw attention to yourself especially when there is a marked police vehicle sat on Falcon Road, it’s not as if they are hard to spot

“Don’t use the phrase “I’m sorry officer I’m late for work!” I will make you even later as I now have to deal with you.

“Make sure you’re not driving on a Provisional Driving Licence, no “L” plates and no supervision. That will make you late for work as I’m now seizing your vehicle!

“Don’t expect a lift to work from officers once your car has been seized, you got yourself into this situation.

“If the driver had just driven down the road at the speed limit we might never have stopped them. Sometimes people make our job so easy.

“On the plus side the driver can have a day in court to explain their actions to a magistrate or district judge.”

One resident said: “Cheeky so and so! Sounds dangerous, these uninsured speedsters are a menace, glad you got this one off the roads. Well done, take care and stay safe.”