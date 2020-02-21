Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

Three people were seriously injured after a car flipped on its roof in a three-vehicle crash in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Emergency services were called to the scene outside the College of West Anglia on Churchill Road just before 6pm last night (February 20).

A Volkswagen Beetle flipped over as a Toyota Yaris was left in the air perched on the front.

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page read: "Three persons were taken to QEH at Kings Lynn with serious injury, two were discharged and one person is being kept in for observation.

"The vehicles were recovered from the carriageway and a lamp post was made safe by Cambridgeshire County Council."

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Did you witness this collision? Please call 101 and quote incident 332 of February 20.