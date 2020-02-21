Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash
PUBLISHED: 10:03 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 21 February 2020
Archant
Three people were seriously injured after a car flipped on its roof in a three-vehicle crash in Wisbech.
Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Emergency services were called to the scene outside the College of West Anglia on Churchill Road just before 6pm last night (February 20).
A Volkswagen Beetle flipped over as a Toyota Yaris was left in the air perched on the front.
A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page read: "Three persons were taken to QEH at Kings Lynn with serious injury, two were discharged and one person is being kept in for observation.
"The vehicles were recovered from the carriageway and a lamp post was made safe by Cambridgeshire County Council."
Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Did you witness this collision? Please call 101 and quote incident 332 of February 20.
Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Comments have been disabled on this article.