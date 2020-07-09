Driver escapes serious injury after car lands on roof in busy Fenland road crash

Car overturns in two vehicle collision in Wisbech tonight. PictureL JASON HATCHER Archant

A driver miraculously escaped serious injury after their car landed on its roof following a crash on a busy Fenland road during rush hour.

Two cars, a blue Volkswagen and blue Peugeot, collided on Churchill Road and its junction with Weasenham Lane in Wisbech on Wednesday, July 8.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm and the road was forced shut for a number of hours while the vehicles were recovered.

Dramatic pictures from the scene taken by an eyewitness show a police road block in place and the blue Peugeot upside down in the middle of the road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 5.30pm yesterday to Churchill Road, Wisbech with reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

“A blue Volkswagen and a blue Peugeot, the Peugeot was on it’s roof. The road had to be closed for a couple of hours while the vehicles were recovered.

“Fire and ambulance also attended. No reports of serious injury.”