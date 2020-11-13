Driver miraculously escapes serious injury after car leaves carriageway in major crash

The black Vauxhall Astra left the A47 in Wisbech on November 12, causing extensive damage to the exterior of the car. Picture: Policing Fenland Archant

A driver somehow managed to escape serious injury after their car left the A47 in a two-vehicle crash, causing extensive exterior damage.

The crash happened on the main stretch of Fenland road near Wisbech on Thursday, November 12 at around midday, resulting in major delays.

Part of the road was forced shut by police officers after the crash which left one of the cars crumpled in a nearby field.

Pictures were released by police on social media which show the damage; bent bodywork and a shattered front windscreen can be seen.

Both drivers miraculously escaped serious injury and, after being checked over by the East of England Ambulance service, required no treatment.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At 11:52 hours all three emergency services attended a two vehicle RTC on the A47 near to Wisbech.

“One vehicle left the carriageway.

“Drivers did not need any medical treatment and the vehicles were recovered at the scene.

“The road was closed for a short time.”