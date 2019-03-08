Exclusive

Mum horrified after BMW smashes through fence and lands on top of partner's car - just metres away from her children in Wisbech

The scene at Francesca Konieczny�s house in Wisbech after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on her partner�s car. Picture: FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED FACEBOOK / SUPPLIED

A Wisbech mum was left distraught after a BMW ploughed through her fence and landed on top of her partner's car - just metres away from her children.

Francesca Konieczny was preparing dinner for her family yesterday evening (June 11) when she heard a loud bang from the front of her house on Wistaria Road.

She looked out to find a black BMW 3 series had crashed through a low brick wall and fencing before landing on her driveway.

Ms Konieczny is now calling for more speed reduction measures and says that if her partner's blue Peugeot was not parked where it was, the BMW would have smashed into her home.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm, the same time that Francesca's two children, aged two and four, were sat watching TV at the front of the house.

Ms Konieczny exclusively told this newspaper: "It could have been my property and it could have been my children that were hit.

"I was making dinner in the kitchen when I heard my four-year-old daughter scream like I've never heard her scream before."

Quickly calling her partner, Ms Konieczny snapped the first photograph from her living room window, showing just how close it was.

She added: "Had it have been a nice day, there could have been elderly people walking or my kids could have been playing."

The mother-of-two says she is "fed up" and is calling for people to "slow down". She believes police should be doing more to target dangerous driving in Wisbech.

She added: "I just want people to slow down. Why aren't the police prosecuting these drivers, is it going to take someone to die for someone to do something?"

Francesca's partner, Barry, says that cars are driving around a nearby mini-roundabout too quickly and that he hears more than 20 cars a day screech around it.

He said: "There is a zebra crossing around 200 yards away from the mini-roundabout. All we hear is screeching tyres."

Ms Konieczny says that the police did attend the scene, but the driver of the BMW was allowed on his way as he passed a roadside drugs and alcohol test.

The driver has responded, they said: "I'm not writing this to argue or anything like that but in this article you mentioned speed was too high.

"On this road there is a 30mph sign. I was going around 20mph as I was making a turn, so I wasn't speeding.

"The weather conditions and cars parked so close to the roundabout played a big role as I didn't see the van parked so close to the roundabout.

"I swerved away and lost control because of the wet road surface and crashed."

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

