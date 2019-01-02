Car bursts into flames after ‘uninsured drink driver’ tries to escape police on steel rim of wheels down A1

Shocking images show the car after it burst into flames near Peterborough after driving down the A1 without any tyres. Picture: POLICING PETERBOROUGH POLICING PETERBOROUGH

A car burst into flames on a Cambridgeshire road while the ‘drink driver’ was attempting to flee police officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was also reported that the driver was also uninsured as he drove on the steel rims of his wheels down the A1 towards Stamford.

The car eventually caught fire on Tinwell Road after driving down the main stretch of road without any tyres.

Police officers from the Peterborough station were joined by Lincolnshire officers who, along with members of the public, arrested the driver.

Officers joked on social media, they said: “Be naughty, get caughty.” They also said that the arrest was “a relief”.

One concerned user on social media said: “We need a 21st century solution for vehicles to stop this constant problem of uninsured drivers.

“You have to identify yourself via fingerprint; an in-built breath test could be done if you have previously been caught drink or drug driving.”

Another added: “Put more ANPR cameras out there and just sit and wait. You might need more cops though!”