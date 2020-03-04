Advanced search

Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

PUBLISHED: 11:56 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 March 2020

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch near Wisbech.

Police officers along with Cambs and Lincs Fire & Rescue Service were called to Bythorne Bank at 4.40pm after a report that a vehicle had gone into water.

Officers arrived to find the occupants of the vehicle out and were safe. No injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered from the scene.

