Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch
PUBLISHED: 11:56 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 March 2020
Archant
A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch near Wisbech.
A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND
Police officers along with Cambs and Lincs Fire & Rescue Service were called to Bythorne Bank at 4.40pm after a report that a vehicle had gone into water.
Officers arrived to find the occupants of the vehicle out and were safe. No injuries were reported.
The road was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered from the scene.
