Lucky escape after car ends up in water-filled ditch

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND Archant

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch near Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Police officers along with Cambs and Lincs Fire & Rescue Service were called to Bythorne Bank at 4.40pm after a report that a vehicle had gone into water.

Officers arrived to find the occupants of the vehicle out and were safe. No injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered from the scene.

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND A driver and their passenger had a lucky escape after their car ended up in a water-filled ditch at Bythorne Bank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

You may also want to watch: