Car destroyed in early hours arson attack
Published: 1:42 PM December 29, 2020
A car was deliberately torched in the early hours of Monday in Leverington.
The arsonists struck at around 2am and a crew from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue was called from Wisbech to extinguish it.
“We arrived in Park Lane, Leverington, to find a car on fire,” said a fire service spokesman.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, the crew extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 3.15am.
“The cause of the fire was deliberate.”
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
