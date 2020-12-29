Car destroyed in early hours arson attack

Published: 1:42 PM December 29, 2020

Fire crews from Wisbech tackled this arson attack on a car in Leverington in the early hours of December 28, - Credit: Cambs fire and rescue

A car was deliberately torched in the early hours of Monday in Leverington.

The arsonists struck at around 2am and a crew from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue was called from Wisbech to extinguish it.

“We arrived in Park Lane, Leverington, to find a car on fire,” said a fire service spokesman.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, the crew extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 3.15am.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.