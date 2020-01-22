Driver's lucky escape after car ends up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 11:29 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 22 January 2020
Archant
A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech last night.
A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech on Tuesday night (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND
Police officers were called to the crash on the A1101 at Sutton Road where they found a Vauxhall Corsa had left the road.
You may also want to watch:
There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was recovered.
A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech on Tuesday night (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND
Following the crash officers issued advice to drivers on social media.
In a post on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, they said: "As the temperatures drop, please drive to arrive.