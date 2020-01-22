Advanced search

Driver's lucky escape after car ends up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:29 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 22 January 2020

A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech on Tuesday night (January 21).



A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech last night.



Police officers were called to the crash on the A1101 at Sutton Road where they found a Vauxhall Corsa had left the road.

There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was recovered.



Following the crash officers issued advice to drivers on social media.

In a post on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, they said: "As the temperatures drop, please drive to arrive.

