Driver who crashed into wall in Wisbech had to be cut free by firefighters

21 February, 2019 - 11:06
Redmoor Lane in Wisbech where a driver had to be cut free from their vehicle after colliding with a wall on Wednesday (February 20). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A driver who became trapped inside their car after colliding with a wall in Wisbech had to be cut free by firefighters from Fenland and Norfolk.

The driver was heading down Redmoor Lane at around 10am on Wednesday, February 20 before they crashed into a nearby wall – making it impossible for the driver to get out.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews arrived to find a car had collided with a wall, and one casualty was trapped inside the vehicle.

“Using specialist equipment, firefighters released the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service. Crews returned to their stations by 11.30am.”

A unit from Wisbech and another from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service joined forces to free the driver from the wreckage.

The spokesman added: “At 10.21am, one crew from Wisbech, and one crew from Outwell were called to the road traffic collision on Redmoor Lane.”

